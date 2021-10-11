MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.37% of MasTec worth $502,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

