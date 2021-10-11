Master Contract Token Tops One Day Volume of $54,735.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $249,545.62 and $54,735.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.05 or 0.06142289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00092435 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 151.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

