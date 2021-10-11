Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

MTDR opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

