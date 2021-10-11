Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.39-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. Matson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $6.390-$6.580 EPS.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matson has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

