Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $82.62. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,709. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

