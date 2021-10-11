Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.80

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 51354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.