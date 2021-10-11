Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $17.17. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,476 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $610.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.