MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Boosted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 897.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the period. MaxLinear accounts for 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,677. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.