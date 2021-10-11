McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 392.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,288 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 439,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $101,510,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 154,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,674,000 after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,629. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.