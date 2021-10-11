McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of McDonald’s worth $1,049,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

MCD stock opened at $247.97 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.