Mchain Market Cap Achieves $166,446.24 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 339.8% against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $166,446.24 and approximately $9.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 72,522,050 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

