McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.53 and the highest is $4.66. McKesson posted earnings of $4.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $20.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.07 to $20.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.78. 396,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.60. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

