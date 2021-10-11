McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $200.20 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

