MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Shares Up 282.5%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s share price shot up 282.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

