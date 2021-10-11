MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MediaAlpha worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $487,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,574.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,245 shares of company stock worth $2,799,165. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -130.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.