MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,789. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. Analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

