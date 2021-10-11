Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 5.2%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 3,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Megaworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

