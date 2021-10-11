Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGGT. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 743.40 ($9.71) on Monday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

