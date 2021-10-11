Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGGT. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 743.40 ($9.71) on Monday. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.20.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

