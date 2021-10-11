Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 742.80 ($9.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 771.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 578.20. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

