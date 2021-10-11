Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.22% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $176,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 356,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.