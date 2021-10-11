Meme Market Cap Tops $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00316996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001658 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006221 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

