MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $43,250,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $21.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,489.40. 9,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,955. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,162.80 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,791.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,592.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29,810.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

