Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report $12.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.77 billion and the lowest is $12.16 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $47.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.08 billion to $48.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $53.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.