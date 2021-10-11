MesChain (MES) Hits Market Capitalization of $341,621.96

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. MesChain has a market capitalization of $341,621.96 and $40,189.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MesChain has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MesChain Coin Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

