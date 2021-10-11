Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.57 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and $314,489.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.72 or 0.06198311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00094247 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,110,291 coins and its circulating supply is 79,110,193 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

