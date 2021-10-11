Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $99,692.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $99,692.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00008912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.