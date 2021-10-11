MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,529 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.69% of MetLife worth $353,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

