Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,385.30 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,517.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,385.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.