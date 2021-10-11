MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of MGE Energy worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGEE stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

