MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 401,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.