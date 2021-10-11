MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $39.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

