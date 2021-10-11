MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Reduced by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

