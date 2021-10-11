MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.43 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

