MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $322,015.39

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $322,015.39 and $8.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00104285 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,635,691 coins and its circulating supply is 153,333,763 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

