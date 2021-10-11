MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s share price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $192.43 and last traded at $193.63. Approximately 554,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 354,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

