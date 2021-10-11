Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

