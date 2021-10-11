Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT opened at $294.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

