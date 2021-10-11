MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of MicroStrategy worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $708.82 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $664.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.58.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.