MILC Platform (MLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.12 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $17.12 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00127355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,471.96 or 1.00072209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06105619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002827 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

