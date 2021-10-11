MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,887.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $131,887.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.41 or 0.00331696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,781,886 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

