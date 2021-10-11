MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00006261 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $92,168.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00311142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011758 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,782,079 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

