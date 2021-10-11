Mint Club (MINT) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $12,128.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

