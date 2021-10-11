MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $5,924.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.47 or 0.06135015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00306736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.09 or 0.01038098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00481198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00352399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.00302887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004915 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.