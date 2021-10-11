Mirrored Alibaba Trading Up 16.2% This Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and approximately $368,069.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $169.91 or 0.00295861 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00127355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,471.96 or 1.00072209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06105619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 138,362 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

