Mirrored Apple Price Hits $144.96 on Major Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $144.96 or 0.00251507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.30 million and $40,131.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.47 or 0.99848850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.64 or 0.06087417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,435 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.