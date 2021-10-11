Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $45.97 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $45.97 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00023571 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00291940 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001154 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

