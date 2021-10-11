MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Isos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Isos Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 15,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Isos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,916,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.