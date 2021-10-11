Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $68.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $11,870,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.