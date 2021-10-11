Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 6.1%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.97. 188,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,427,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after buying an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $9,614,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

